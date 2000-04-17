Wonderland gets canned

ABC's new drama Wonderland was canceled after only two episodes. The series averaged a 7.4 rating/13 share in households and a 4.0 rating in adults 18-49 after two weeks, according to Nielsen Media Research. Wonderland also averaged 7.5 million viewers in its Thursday nighttime slot. ABC replaced the series last Thursday (April 13) with Vanished, an ABC News special. 20/20 Downtown will be brought back to fill the Thursday 10 p.m. ET/PT time slot.