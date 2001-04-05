Wonder Boy director to do Greg the Bunny

Wonder Boys helmer Curtis Hanson is working for the small screen next, direct an episode of the upcoming Fox half-hour sitcom Greg the Bunny, Reuters reports.

Hanson's involvement in the 20th Century Fox Television-produced live action/animation project grew out of his friendship with the show's producer, Neal Moritz, and creators Steve Levitan, Dan Milano and Spencer Chinoy. The series, starring Eugene Levy explores the behind-the-scenes world of a fictional children's puppet show titled "Sweetknuckle Junction," including the love-hate relationships between the puppets. It has a 13-episode commitment from Fox for next fall, and the pilot has produced positive buzz about Greg the Bunny.