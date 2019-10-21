Women's Soccer League Hires Octagon for Media Strategy

The National Women’s Soccer League said that it is being advised by Octagon’s global media rights consulting division and marketing on the league’s TV rights, sponsorship and marketing.

“The NWSL is the best women’s soccer league in the world. The league delivers the biggest stars from the U.S. and around the globe, at the peak of their careers, and as such deserves its place amongst the world’s most prominent sports leagues that are broadcast today,” said Daniel Cohen, senior VP, global media rights consulting, Octagon. “Octagon is thrilled to work with the NWSL, and harness our expertise in media rights and marketing, to help take the league and its teams to new levels.”

The league, whose players include World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan, had made a deal in 2017 to have 22 games a year televised by A+E Networks’ Lifetime channel. Earlier this year, Lifetime pulled out of the broadcasting agreement and A+E returned a stake in NWSL Media to the league.

In July, ESPN acquired a package of 14 games including the semi-finals and championship game.

Octagon plans to work with the NWSL to get a new media distribution deal and to evaluate the value of sponsorships to help generate increases in reach and revenue for the league and its teams.

“We are excited to work with Octagon to further amplify exposure of our league and teams, and our world class players," said Amanda Duffy, president of the NWSL. “Octagon is a worldwide leader in sports media and marketing, and has a proven track record for helping brands reach new audiences. We’re looking forward to working with them to build on the growth the NWSL has had, and bring our games to new audiences around the world.”