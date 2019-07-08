Fox’s Women’s World Cup Final Draws 14.3M Viewers

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s victory Sunday in the World Cup delivered 14.3 million viewers on Fox’s broadcast and streaming services, according to national ratings figures from Nielsen.

The audience for the match, televised live from France, peaked at 19.595 million.

It was the most-watched soccer match on English-language TV in the U.S. since the 2015 Women’s World Cup final.

Sunday’s championship game beat the final game in the 2018 men’s World Cup (France over Croatia) by 22%.

Household ratings for the entire Women’s World Cup tournament on Fox were up 2% from 2015 and 11% from 2011.

In addition to nearly 14 million viewers on the Fox broadcast network, 289,000 viewers on average streamed Sunday’s game--the most in history and up 402% from 2015.