WOMEN'S SOCCER GETS CARRIAGE

TNT and CNN/SI will join forces to show 22 Women's United Soccer Association games this year, including two semi-final games and the league's championship match. TNT kicks off its WUSA coverage April 14, presenting a total of 11 games including the final. CNN/SI will run 11 regular season games, first revving up May 27. Scheduling the WUSA's 2001 season is the first of a four-year, exclusive cable agreement that was signed between TNT, CNN/SI and the WUSA.