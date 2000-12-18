Womens Net Loses Ladiess Hoops

After a couple of seasons of stagnant ratings, the WNBA will move from women's network Lifetime to sports network ESPN. Beginning May, the 12 regular- season games that had been slated for Friday nights on Lifetime will go to ESPN and ESPN2 Thursdays and Sundays. Lifetime will get an NBA-produced magazine show. Launched with much fanfare, the games were pulling just 0.4 to 0.5 Nielsen ratings, 66% less than Lifetime's average.