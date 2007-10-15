Women's Murder Club: Crime Pays for ABC
ABC said Women's Murder Club Friday night recorded the network's best ratings in the Friday 9 p.m.-10 p.m. hour in almost a year-and-a-half.
The debut of the one-hour drama about four women who combine to solve crimes averaged a 2.5/8 in the Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, winning its time period, which included the American League Championship Series baseball game on Fox (2.3/7). ABC said Murder Club drew its biggest audience in the time period in four years and its biggest 18-49 audience there since May 2006.
But CBS and Fox tied for the nightly win in the demo at a 2.3/7 -- Fox for its baseball coverage and CBS led by Numb3rs with a 2.5/8 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m., tied with Murder Club for the night's highest-rated show.
NBC's Friday Night Lights, the critically praised high-school-football drama, which was renewed despite low ratings, could not muster much of an audience from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. against baseball and Murder Club, averaging a 1.7/5 for fourth place. It could be because the biggest fans of high-school football are either at the games or playing in them.
