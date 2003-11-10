Women Win the Weekend

Sunday’s battle of the biopics was a close contest as CBS’ Elizabeth Smart movie and NBC’s Jessica Lynch flick tied in rating for both adults 18-49 and 25-54. CBS had a slight edge in households (9.8 rating/17 share versus 9.5/15) and total viewers (790,000).

For the night, CBS was first across the key ratings categories (with the exception of adults 18-34 where Fox was first) and NBC was second. Fox was third in viewers, adults 18-49 and 25-54 with two King of the Hill and two Simpsons episodes (each show paired with a repeat), Malcolm in the Middle and Arrested Development.

ABC was third in households, fourth in viewers, adults 18-49 and 25-54 with America’s Funniest Home Videos, 10-8, Alias and The Practice. The WB was fifth across the board with Smallville: Beginnings, Charmed and Tarzan.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate viewer averages: CBS, 16.9 million; NBC, 13.2 million; Fox, 9.3 million; ABC, 9.2 million; WB, 3.6 million.

On Saturday, Fox won the demos with Cops and America’s Most Wanted. CBS won households and total viewers with 48 Hours, Hack and The District. NBC was second among adults 18-49 with repeats of Las Vegas, Average Joe and Law & Order: SVU. ABC was fourth pretty much across the board with the movie 102 Dalmatians and a repeat of 8 Simple Rules.

On Friday, ABC and CBS tied in household rating and share while ABC won the adult demos with George Lopez, Married to the Kelly’s, Hope and Faith, Life with Bonnie and 20/20 Friday.

CBS was second in adults 25-54 with Joan of Arcadia, JAG and The Handler. NBC was second among adults 18-49 with Dateline, Miss Match and Third Watch.

Fox, WB and CBS ended in a three-way tie for third among adults 18-34. Fox aired Wanda at Large (twice) and Boston Public. The WB aired its Reba-driven comedy block.