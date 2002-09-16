Women visible at stations

That Fox named a woman, Cheryl Kerns McDonald, to run WDAF-TV Kansas City,

Mo., last month wasn't big news. Women are fairly common fixtures in the big

offices at TV stations. At Fox, for instance, women also manage duopolies in

Chicago, Dallas and Minneapolis and at a singleton in High Point, N.C.

According to a National Association of Broadcasters tally, 239 woman now run

14.1 percent of the 1,693 commercial and noncommercial TV stations.

But that number is not quite as high as it has been. According to the NAB's 2001

count, 242 women were then in charge (14.3 percent of 1,690 stations).

On the other hand, even the smaller 2002 number represents a huge jump from

1998, when the NAB first started keeping count. Then, there were only 131 woman general managers

running 8.3 percent of 1,584 stations.