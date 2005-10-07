Women Salute Commander in Chief

Commander in Chief, about a woman president, was the top new show preimere with women 18-plus in six of seven Nielsen People Meter markets (Criminal Minds was tops in San Francisco) while men were divided among Invasion (tops in three markets), My Name is Earl (2 markets), Criminal Minds (1), and Commander in Chief (1).

That's according to Nielsen's first-ever local demo ratings for new fall series premieres, gleaned from the markets where it has installed People Meters.

With 10 of those 14 winners (spread across Commander in Chief and Invasion), ABC stations have to be pretty happy with those People Meter results.

A number of broadcasters fought Nielsen over the roll-out of the meters, citing sampling issues Nielsen is working to resolve. But most also agree the meters will be an improvement over the existing meter/diary system, particularly in the quick turn-around of the kind of detailed ratings break-outs advertisers are looking for.

Among younger demos, the tastes were far more eclectic, with top rated premieres varying widely. In Boston, for example, among all viewers 18-34, the top premiere was Apprentice: Martha Stewart; in Chicago and L.A., Invasion; in New York, Everybody Hates Chris; in Philadelphia, The War at Home; in San Francisco, Prison Break; and in Washington, My Name Is Earl.

