Women, Nurses Set for August on WE

WE: Women’s Entertainment is renewing one show for a second season and adding another to its slate, the cable network announced Tuesday.

The Secret Lives of Women, which debuted in December to record ratings (scoring the highest-ever WE original-series premiere so far), will be back with 12 new episodes in August. The one-hour show delves into the true stories of women from many walks of life and has so far featured women who are (among other things) shopaholics, anorexics, plastic-surgery addicts, late-in-life lesbians, transsexuals and sex-trade

workers.

The high ratings for Secret Lives helped make January the highest-rated month in WE's prime time history in households, women 18-34, women 18-49, and women 25-54, according to Nielsen



Secret Lives is produced by KAOS Entertainment and executive-produced by John Scheer and Rob Englehardt.

Also in August, WE debuts the documentary special Vietnam Nurses With Dana Delany. Delany, who starred as a Vietnam nurse on ABC’s China Beach from 1988-91, hosts the one-hour program that features profiles of the real-life women who were sent to Vietnam to treat soldiers under exceedingly difficult wartime circumstances. Nurses is produced by Creative Street Entertainment.

WE can currently be seen in over 57 million TV homes. It is a subsidiary of Rainbow Entertainment.