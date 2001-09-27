Women in Cable skeds benefit fete
Women in Cable & Telecommunications has decided to hold its annual benefit dinner after all, but it is canceling the Women's Leadership Summit scheduled to run concurrently.
The benefit will be held Nov. 8 at the Washington Hilton & Towers.
WICT said the decision was prompted by the suggestion of industry leaders that the event would be a sign of solidarity "in the face of terrorism."
- John Eggerton
