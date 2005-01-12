Womb with a View

National Geographic Channel is getting up close and personal with a developing emryo for a March 6, two-hour special, In the Womb, on "the hidden world of the fetus."

Relying on computer technology to provide what it calls 4-D images (height, width, depth and time), the channel will chart each trimester through new ultrasound imaging techniques to produce "action sequences of the fetus in real time," as well as a "rare fetoscope operation."

The channel is a co-venture between National Geographic and Fox. Launched in January 2001, it is now available in 52 million homes.