Womb with a View
National Geographic Channel is getting up close and personal with a developing emryo for a March 6, two-hour special, In the Womb, on "the hidden world of the fetus."
Relying on computer technology to provide what it calls 4-D images (height, width, depth and time), the channel will chart each trimester through new ultrasound imaging techniques to produce "action sequences of the fetus in real time," as well as a "rare fetoscope operation."
The channel is a co-venture between National Geographic and Fox. Launched in January 2001, it is now available in 52 million homes.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.