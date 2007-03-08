Wolper Gets NAB's Distinguished Service Award

David Wolper, the executive producer of Roots, The Thorn Birds, North & South and much more, will receive the National Association of Broadcasters' Distinguished Service Award.



Wolper will get the award, which is given to broadcasters "who have made significant and lasting contributions" to the industry, at the NAB's annual convention in April.



This year marks the 30th anniversary of the airing of Roots, the seminal ABC miniseries on slavery that is still the highest-rated such show in TV history.



Warner Bros. is releasing a special anniversary edition of the 12-hour series on DVD May 22.



Wolper's theatrical credits include Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, The Bridge at Remagen, Surviving Picasso and L.A. Confidential.