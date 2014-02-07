Wolff Named WESH News Director

Kirsten Wolff, assistant news director at WESH-WKCF Orlando, has been named news director. She replaces Bob Longo, who shifted to WTEV-WAWS Jacksonville, and starts immediately at the Hearst TV station.

“Kirsten has been involved in every aspect of running the news department and has earned my trust, as well as that of her peers and colleagues,” says Jim Carter, president and general manager of WESH-WKCF. “We are very fortunate to have an employee of this caliber prepared to take on this important position.”

Before moving to Orlando, Wolff was an executive producer at Hearst’s KCRA Sacramento. She was a photojournalist and producer before that.

“It is an honor to represent WESH 2 News, a great news organization in an outstanding company,” she said. “I’m excited to lead a very passionate group of professionals, dedicated to covering news for the people of Central Florida.”