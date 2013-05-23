Wolfertz Upped to President and GM of WTAE-TV Pittsburgh

Charles W. Wolfertz III has been named president and general

manager of Hearst Television's WTAE-TV, Pittsburgh's ABC affiliate, effective

June 1. He will stepping into the position formerly held by Michael J. Hayes,

who was promoted to senior VP and group head, Hearst Television Inc., working

from the company's New York office.





Prior to his promotion, Wolfertz spent a year as the

station's general sales manager.





"Chuck is a next-generation media executive

with a successful record of local television management experience," said

David Barrett, chairman and CEO, Hearst Television. "He has played a major

role in the station's sales and customer service initiatives in the Pittsburgh

market, and is the ideal leader to continue to build upon the great legacy of

WTAE."