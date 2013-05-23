Wolfertz Upped to President and GM of WTAE-TV Pittsburgh
Charles W. Wolfertz III has been named president and general
manager of Hearst Television's WTAE-TV, Pittsburgh's ABC affiliate, effective
June 1. He will stepping into the position formerly held by Michael J. Hayes,
who was promoted to senior VP and group head, Hearst Television Inc., working
from the company's New York office.
Prior to his promotion, Wolfertz spent a year as the
station's general sales manager.
"Chuck is a next-generation media executive
with a successful record of local television management experience," said
David Barrett, chairman and CEO, Hearst Television. "He has played a major
role in the station's sales and customer service initiatives in the Pittsburgh
market, and is the ideal leader to continue to build upon the great legacy of
WTAE."
