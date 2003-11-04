Wolf a Winner for Fighting Crime

Dick Wolf, creator of Law & Order,the franchise that now dominates NBC’s schedule, will receive the John A. Reisenbach Foundation’s Distinguished Citizenship Award at a ceremony Dec. 8 in New York.

"His television programs have done more than any PR campaign to enlighten people on how police work at its best is done," said Reisenbach Foundation Chairman Robert W. C. Lilley.

The foundation, which funds "quality of life programs" in the city, was started in 1991 following the murder of All American Television (now Fremantle Media) VP John Reisenbach in Manhattan.