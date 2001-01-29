Wolf slams NBC for apology to Latinos

Law & Order producer Dick Wolf criticized NBC for bowing to Latinos' objections to an episode of the cop show, The New York Daily News reports.

Wolf said the network had "caved in to the demands of a special interest group" in agreeing to not rerun last Wednesday's L&O episode that played off a sexual "wilding" spree during New York's Puerto Rican Day Parade last year. Latino activists late last week complained that the depiction of a similar incident in the NBC drama senastionalized the event.

"I am extremely disappointed with this decision, about which I was not consulted," said Wolf. Wolf's NBC franchise expands to three weekly hours of cop stories in the fall.