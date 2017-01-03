WOLF Scranton Relaunches News Operation

WOLF, the Sinclair-owned Fox affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pa., is producing its own newscast for the first time since 1991.

The station, which most recently has been airing news produced by WBRE, the market’s Nexstar-owned NBC affiliate, on Jan. 1 launched a one-hour 10 p.m. newscast, which will air seven days a week, according to the station.

WOLF hired an entire news crew – anchors, meteorologists, photographers, multimedia journalists and managers – to produce the show.

“This expansion is an important step in the implementation of FOX56’s strategic vision to deliver our audience a one-hour Fox branded news that fits their lifestyle,” said general manager Jon Cadman.

The newscast, called Fox56 News First at Ten, will have a heavy focus on weather lead by meteorologist Mike Linden.