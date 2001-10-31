Wolf Lake evaporates

CBS has pulled freshman drama Wolf Lake from its Wednesday lineup and ordered five more scripts for newcomer, The Agency.

Network executives say Wolf Lake, which has averaged just under six million viewers and a 2.4 rating/6 share in adults 18-49 on Wednesday's at 10 p.m. ET/PT, has been put on hiatus but has not been cancelled.

CBS has a repeat of VH1's Concert For New York on this Wednesday and it's unclear what will fill Wolf Lake's time slot during the November sweeps. ER producer John Wells' new drama, Citizen Baines, which currently airs on Saturday nights, may get moved into Wolf Lake's former slot.

As for The Agency, the timely drama about the inner-workings of the CIA, sources say CBS has ordered five more scripts but has not yet given producers Studios USA and CBS Productions a full-season order. - Joe Schlosser