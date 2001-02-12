Wolf Boosts His NBC 'Bench'
NBC officially gave Law & Order
producer Dick Wolf an order for a record fourth legal series. The network picked up 13 episodes of Trial & Error, a reality/drama series that follows five actual first-year assistant district attorneys.
The Studios USA TV Distribution series will be ready for the fall and is co-produced by Bill Guttentag and David J. Kanter. It will be edited by Wolf and shaped into a drama à la Law & Order. Wolf also produces Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
and the upcoming NBC series Law & Order: Criminal Intent.
