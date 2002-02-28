Wolf asks NBC to stop advertising liquor

NBC should reinstate its self-imposed ban on advertising liquor, said Rep.

Frank Wolf (R-Va.) and 12 other members of Congress in a letter to the

network.

'We fear that your decision to air liquor ads will have a devastating impact

on young people -- faced with the temptation to drink alcohol -- and their

families. Our nation is making progress on reducing alcohol consumption among

our youth, but alcohol use and abuse unfortunately continue in the 12-through-17

age group,' the letter said.

Wolf would like to hold hearings on the matter, but he must go through House

Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.).

A Wolf spokesman said Wolf has asked Tauzin three times to hold a hearing and

Tauzin has responded that he would, although nothing has been scheduled.

In the Senate, Commerce Committee chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) also said

he is interested in holding a hearing, although he hasn't gone forward

either.