Wolf asks NBC to stop advertising liquor
NBC should reinstate its self-imposed ban on advertising liquor, said Rep.
Frank Wolf (R-Va.) and 12 other members of Congress in a letter to the
network.
'We fear that your decision to air liquor ads will have a devastating impact
on young people -- faced with the temptation to drink alcohol -- and their
families. Our nation is making progress on reducing alcohol consumption among
our youth, but alcohol use and abuse unfortunately continue in the 12-through-17
age group,' the letter said.
Wolf would like to hold hearings on the matter, but he must go through House
Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.).
A Wolf spokesman said Wolf has asked Tauzin three times to hold a hearing and
Tauzin has responded that he would, although nothing has been scheduled.
In the Senate, Commerce Committee chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) also said
he is interested in holding a hearing, although he hasn't gone forward
either.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.