WOI Des Moines Relaunching as 'Local 5 News'

Nexstar’s WOI Des Moines will relaunch ABC5 News as Local 5 News under the "We Are Iowa" brandJanuary 5. Broadcast in full HD from a remodeled facility, Local 5 News will feature an all-new anchor lineup. Speaking with B&C last month, Jon Skorburg, WOI VP and general manager, pegged Nexstar’s investment in WOI at $1-$1.5 million.

“Nexstar and our West Des Moines station operations are committed to supporting the evolving needs and interests of our local viewers,” he said. “Local 5 News ‘We Are Iowa’ will demonstrate its dedication to the local Central Iowa community with the debut of our new technologically-advanced operations center and innovative local news programming. All of it will feature an updated, modern look, including news set upgrades and a newsroom redesign.”

Nexstar completed its purchase of the station in March 2014.

“Our remodeled facility, new equipment and personnel represent a different approach to news,” added April Samp, news director. “Serving the people and communities of Central Iowa is our top priority as they’re directly impacted by the news we report.”

Jack Miller, formerly of KGAN Cedar Rapids, joins WOI for the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. He’ll be paired with WOI veteran Stephanie Angleson, who’s being promoted from mornings.