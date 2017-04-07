WOFL Orlando Swapping Late-Night Newscast for Two Short Ones

WOFL, the Fox O&O in Orlando, Fla. is scrapping its late-night newscast to two non-traditional – and short – shows.

Starting April 17, NewsEdge 11@11 and The Fox 35 SportsZone will air sequentially from 11-11:30 p.m. weeknights.

NewsEdge will air uninterrupted for 11 minutes starting at the top of the hour. It will include news – daily recaps as well as late-breaking stories – and a full weather forecast.

SportsZone will air from 11:15-11:30 p.m., during which it will cover regional sports. That show will also air Sundays at 10:45 p.m.

“As the amount of information out there increases by the minute, it’s our responsibility to our viewers to weed through the clutter and provide a concise and thorough summary of the news,” said VP and news director Jeff Zeller. “In addition to local and national news, viewers now have a daily, local destination for sports.”