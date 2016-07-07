WOFL Orlando Launches 'NewsEdge@6PM'

Fox O&O WOFL in Orlando, Fla. on Monday will debut a 6 p.m. newscast designed to be faster-paced, and somewhat edgier, than the norm.

The one-hour program, NewsEdge@6PM, will cover developing and trending stories, as well as offer discussion of major events.

The newscast will also feature several recurring segments; “The Big Screen” will feature interviews with local newsmakers; “The Big Six” will offer rundowns of the top six news stories; and “The Wall” shows stories trending on social media.

With the addition of NewsEdge, WOFL will produce 55.5 hours of a news a week.