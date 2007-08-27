WNYW Launches MyFoxLocker.com

On the same day the Fox Television Stations announced its high school networking FoxHiLites.com platform, Fox O&O WNYW New York announced the launch of MyFoxLocker.com. The product of a partnership with Varsity Networks, MyFoxLocker.com features school-produced and user-generated content related to school sports.

“MyFoxLocker.com is a valuable tool for local schools, coaches, players and fans,” said WNYW VP/General Manager Lew Leone. “We are excited to be able to help the amateur sports community in our area share and celebrate their successes with a larger audience.”

The platform was designed with input from athletic directors, students, coaches and parents.