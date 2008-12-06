WNYW goes HD with Chyron graphics

Fox owned-and-operated station WNYW New York launched high-definition newscasts last month, supported by new graphics systems from Chyron Corp. WNYW has installed three of Chyron's HD/SD-switchable HyperX2 graphics systems, as well as a Chyron CAMIO cluster.

The CAMIO cluster is a fully redundant server system that provides journalists and producers with a convenient interface to create, preview and publish sophisticated graphics for playback.

The Fox station has also installed Chyron's WAPSTR multimedia messaging gateway, which is a software plug-in to the CAMIO system. WAPSTR enables mobile phone pictures and videos to be uploaded directly from the field into a newsroom system.