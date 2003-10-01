WNYT Calls Off Lockout

Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.'s WNYT(TV) Albany, N.Y., has called off a threatened lockout of about 90 full- and part-time station employees represented by the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians-Communications Workers of America union.

The station had lined up replacement workers -- the contract was scheduled to expire Wednesday -- after the union wouldn't agree to a written contract extension, according to vice president and general manager Steve Baboulis.

But Baboulis said he got a verbal agreement that there would be no strike or other anti-station activity so long as the talks were scheduled "pretty soon." The new dates for talks are Oct. 16 and 17.