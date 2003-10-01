WNYT Calls Off Lockout
Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.'s WNYT(TV) Albany, N.Y., has called off a threatened lockout of about 90 full- and part-time station employees represented by the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians-Communications Workers of America union.
The station had lined up replacement workers -- the contract was scheduled to expire Wednesday -- after the union wouldn't agree to a written contract extension, according to vice president and general manager Steve Baboulis.
But Baboulis said he got a verbal agreement that there would be no strike or other anti-station activity so long as the talks were scheduled "pretty soon." The new dates for talks are Oct. 16 and 17.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.