WNYT Albany to Purchase MyNet WNYA

Hubbard Broadcasting's WNYT LLC has agreed to acquire WNYA

Albany, the MyNetworkTV affiliate in DMA No. 58. Venture Technologies is the

seller.





Terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval,

were not divulged.





"We are pleased to be adding WNY's programming to the

services we currently provide in New York State's capital region," said

Steve Baboulis, WNYT vice president and general manager. "We will work

hard to enhance the good work WNYA has done in our market, and we look forward

to this exciting opportunity."



