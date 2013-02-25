WNYT Albany to Purchase MyNet WNYA
Hubbard Broadcasting's WNYT LLC has agreed to acquire WNYA
Albany, the MyNetworkTV affiliate in DMA No. 58. Venture Technologies is the
seller.
Terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval,
were not divulged.
"We are pleased to be adding WNY's programming to the
services we currently provide in New York State's capital region," said
Steve Baboulis, WNYT vice president and general manager. "We will work
hard to enhance the good work WNYA has done in our market, and we look forward
to this exciting opportunity."
