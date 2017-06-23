WNJU New York Brings Broadcasting Back to World Trade Center

On Friday morning, Telemundo-owned WNJU became the first New York TV station to resume transmitting its over-the-air signal from the site of the World Trade Centers.

Twelve linear feet in size, Telemundo 47’s transmitter is powered by 66 kilowatts of state-of-the-air technology, providing WNJU full coverage of the New York market, the station said. Sister station WNBC, NBC’s New York flagship, will also relocate its transmission technology to One World Trade Center later this year, NBC said.

“Telemundo 47’s over-the-air broadcast signal has become the very first to resume transmission from One World Trade Center. We are particularly proud that Telemundo 47—a Spanish language television station—was the first television station in the market to do so,” said WNJU president and general manager Cristina Schwarz.

Telemundo has also installed a new camera on the One World Trade Center spire, providing viewers with shots of the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge and other lower Manhattan landmarks.

The transmission facility Telemundo has been using, located at the Empire State Building, will cease operating June 30.