WNET.org, BlogTalkRadio Partnering On WorldFocus Program

WNET.org, the parent company of New York PBS stations WNET (Thirteen) and WLIW, is partnering with online radio network BlogTalkRadio on a radio show based on Worldfocus. The new show, Worldfocus Radio, will be hosted by anchor Martin Savidge, and will air every Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. on BlogTalkRadio.com and Worldfocus.org beginning Jan. 13.



For its inaugural program, the topic of discussion will be the history of the crisis in Gaza. As is the hallmark of Worldfocus, the program will feature voices and opinions of those not often heard in the American media.



Viewers will be able to call in and ask questions, or type questions as part of a live chat during the program.



"Our partnership with BlogTalkRadio is a natural fit for Worldfocus," said Neal Shapiro, President and CEO of WNET.Org, announcing the partnership. "Worldfocus is a true multimedia program that delivers online as well as on television. Our association with BlogTalkRadio allows us the opportunity to let people directly 'talk to us' through multi-platforms in real time. We're excited about this collaboration."



In addition to the live show, Worldfocus Radio programs will be archived on the two sites, and will be available as a podcast on iTunes.