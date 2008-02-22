WNET to Stream New York Philharmonic Concert from North Korea

WNET New York will stream the New York Philharmonic's historic concert in North Korea on its Web site, the first ever live video stream for the noncommercial station. But surfers will have to rise early to help make history.

The Webcast will stream at 4 a.m. Feb. 26. It will be available later in the day for on-demand streaming.

WNET, the station, will air the concert at 8 p.m. in edited form as part of its Great Performances series, then go wide with the show on PBS Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. (WNET is one of PBS' chief programming partners).

The broadcast will include behind-the-scenes coverage of the event from ABC News' Bob Woodruff. But Woodruff will do more than covering sax and violins in Korea -- ABC said he will also report on the country's "denuclearization process" in his second visit to North Korea.