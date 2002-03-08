WNET snags SeaChange server
It was a busy week in Manhattan for video-server manufacturer SeaChange International Inc.
In addition to opening the NASDAQ market Wednesday morning, the
company sold a "Broadcast MediaCluster" digital-video-server system to
noncommercial WNET(TV) New York. The server will be used to store and deliver
standard-definition and high-definition-TV content.
The "Model 1654" server is based on clustered servers that hold 180-gigabyte disk
drives. It will be able to store more than 2,050 hours of video and audio at 8
megabits per second.
The station will also use SeaChange's "ASI Transport Stream" cards, which allow
HD content to be recorded onto a server cluster that is simultaneously storing
and playing standard-definition programming.
