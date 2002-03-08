WNET snags SeaChange server

It was a busy week in Manhattan for video-server manufacturer SeaChange International Inc.

In addition to opening the NASDAQ market Wednesday morning, the

company sold a "Broadcast MediaCluster" digital-video-server system to

noncommercial WNET(TV) New York. The server will be used to store and deliver

standard-definition and high-definition-TV content.

The "Model 1654" server is based on clustered servers that hold 180-gigabyte disk

drives. It will be able to store more than 2,050 hours of video and audio at 8

megabits per second.

The station will also use SeaChange's "ASI Transport Stream" cards, which allow

HD content to be recorded onto a server cluster that is simultaneously storing

and playing standard-definition programming.