WNET signal recovering full power

New York City PBS station WNET-TV is set to start

broadcasting from the top of the Empire State building on Thanksgiving Day.

The station recently moved its transmitter and other equipment from a 400-foot broadcast tower in

Alpine New Jersey, where it was not able to reach its entire New York metropolitan audience.

Sister PBS station WNYE-TV has been carrying WNET's

prime time schedule since shortly after the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center. WNET-TV had its

main transmitter on the trade towers, as did all other New York stations.

Viewers throughout the New York metro

region are being directed to point set-top or roof-top TV antennas toward the Empire State Building for the best reception.

To observe the restoration of its signal, the station is broadcasting all 14 hours of Ric Burns' seven-part epic, New York: A Documentary Film, beginning on

Thursday. - Michael Grotticelli