WNET signal recovering full power
New York City PBS station WNET-TV is set to start
broadcasting from the top of the Empire State building on Thanksgiving Day.
The station recently moved its transmitter and other equipment from a 400-foot broadcast tower in
Alpine New Jersey, where it was not able to reach its entire New York metropolitan audience.
Sister PBS station WNYE-TV has been carrying WNET's
prime time schedule since shortly after the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center. WNET-TV had its
main transmitter on the trade towers, as did all other New York stations.
Viewers throughout the New York metro
region are being directed to point set-top or roof-top TV antennas toward the Empire State Building for the best reception.
To observe the restoration of its signal, the station is broadcasting all 14 hours of Ric Burns' seven-part epic, New York: A Documentary Film, beginning on
Thursday. - Michael Grotticelli
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.