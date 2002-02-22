WNET promotes understanding of Islam

Noncommercial WNET-TV New York is offering two 90-minute tapes and study

guides free to schools and community organizations, while supplies last, to

promote understanding of Islam and its role in the war on terrorism.

Included in the series will be 18 stories explaining Muslim practices and

beliefs.

'Commercial broadcast coverage of religion almost disappeared in the 1980s

when the FCC [Federal Communications Commission] eliminated the

religious-programming requirement,' said Sarah Frank, vice president and

director of education at Thirteen/WNET.