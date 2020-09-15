WNET Group to Receive Luminary Award from CAE

The WNET Group will receive the Luminary Award from the Center for Anti-Violence Education (CAE). The award will be given virtually at the annual Homecoming Gala Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

The WNET Group owns PBS stations THIRTEEN, WLIW-21, NJTV and radio station WLIW-FM.

The CAE recognizes WNET's efforts in "sparking dialogue, fostering understanding and giving voice to communities not represented in mainstream media," WNET said in a press release. The CAE works to help more than 3,000 New Yorkers prevent sexual, gender and other hate-based crimes every year.

"The Center for Anti-Violence Education sees WNET as a true partner in our work to prevent, disrupt and help heal from hate violence," said Loren Miller, executive director of The Center of Anti-Violence Education. "I am thrilled we'll be presenting them with the Luminary Award at our virtual Homecoming Celebration tonight. The Luminary Award is for shedding light on issues of critical social importance...Through their community conversations they are listening and lifting up voices and stories that don't get heard in the mainstream."

"I am honored to accept the 'Luminary Award' and grateful for the work the Center for Anti-Violence Education does to prevent and help our community heal from violence," said Neal Shapiro, president & CEO of The WNET Group. "In public media, we also have deep ties to the community and a shared mission to educate, inform, empower and inspire through our community programs and media content."