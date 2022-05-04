WNET Group Launches TWG Plus, First Ad-Supported Streaming Channel

The WNET Group, parent of PBS station WNET New York, launched its first ad-supported streaming channel, TWG Plus.

The new arts channel is being carried by Byron Allen’s Local Now and Plex.

“Streaming live television platforms like Plex and Local Now offer untapped opportunities for The WNET Group to reach our existing and new audiences on their preferred platforms for watching television,” said Neal Shapiro, president and CEO of The WNET Group. “We’re excited to deliver more high-quality arts programming to more people on Arts TWG Plus as we continue to deliver on our mission: to use the power of media to educate, inform, entertain, and inspire audiences everywhere.”

Programming on the channel includes dance, biography, visual arts, music, and live performances. ■