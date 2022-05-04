WNET Group Launches TWG Plus, First Ad-Supported Streaming Channel
By Jon Lafayette published
Plex, Local Now carrying new arts channel
The WNET Group, parent of PBS station WNET New York, launched its first ad-supported streaming channel, TWG Plus.
The new arts channel is being carried by Byron Allen’s Local Now and Plex.
“Streaming live television platforms like Plex and Local Now offer untapped opportunities for The WNET Group to reach our existing and new audiences on their preferred platforms for watching television,” said Neal Shapiro, president and CEO of The WNET Group. “We’re excited to deliver more high-quality arts programming to more people on Arts TWG Plus as we continue to deliver on our mission: to use the power of media to educate, inform, entertain, and inspire audiences everywhere.”
Programming on the channel includes dance, biography, visual arts, music, and live performances. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
