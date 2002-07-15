WNBC's Swanson heads to CBS

Dennis Swanson -- who retired Friday as the head of NBC's top-rated

WNBC-TV New York and as co-chairman of NBC Olympic Games coverage -- will join

the Viacom Inc. TV-station group as executive vice president and chief operating

officer.

The Viacom Television Stations Group consists of 39 stations, including 20

CBS, 18 UPN and one independent station.

Swanson will be the No. 2 executive in the group to Fred Reynolds, who

called Swanson 'a legend in the broadcasting community,' and 'a tremendous

coup for us.'

Reynolds cited not only Swanson's work at New York's top-rated WNBC-TV, but

also KABC-TV Los Angeles, and WLS-TV Chicago -- where he helped develop Opra

Winfrey's talk show -- and ABC sports, where he was president for 10 years.

Swanson also was president of ABC Daytime and president of ABC-owned TV

stations.

Swanson, one of the nation's best-known and most

respected television executives,

was named Broadcasting & Cable's first

'Broadcaster of the Year'

in March.

He will be replaced by Frank Comerford, currently executive VP of sales and marketing for the NBC station group.

Comerford wil assume his new role immediately, but Swanson will remain at

WNBC-TV to aid in the transition.

At WCBS-TV, Lew Leone, who has worked with Swanson as vice president of sales

for WNBC-TV, will become general manager at WCBS-TV, the group's station in the

No. 1 market.

Tony Petitti, who has been general manager at WCBS-TV,

New York, will shift over to become senior vice president for station operations

at the Viacom group.