WNBC's 'New York Live' to Be Canceled

WNBC New York's New York Live, the lifestyle show that bumped 5 p.m. news under a different name in the fall of 2009, will be dropped in the fall of 2012.

Reports the NY Daily News:

A WNBC spokeswoman confirms that the local lifestyle TV magazine hosted by Jane Hanson, Jacque Reid and Sara Gore will be canceled come fall to make way for syndicated programming the NYC station purchased last year. "After a good run, New York Live will be going off the air in the fall," said the spokeswoman in a statement.

WNBC did not return a call for comment.

New York Live launched as LX New York. Produced by LX.TV, part of what was then called NBC Local Media, LX New York featured fashion, cooking, gossip and entertainment fare, and targeted women that otherwise would be tuning in to female-focused cable networks, said the principals at the time.

Some industry watchers saw the show as an admission that WNBC was not fully committed to news.

The WNBC spokesperson told the Daily News that WNBC has "not yet made the decision as to what programming will take that time slot." The paper said syndicated talk shows hosted by Jeff Probst and Steve Harvey are both under consideration for the 3 p.m. time slot.

Last spring, the name was changed to New York Live. Last September, WNBC reinstituted 5 p.m. news, anchored by Shiba Russell and Tom Llamas, bumping New York Live to 3 p.m.

"We are dedicated to being the leader in local news in the tri-state area and this additional newscast is one of the many building blocks that will help us achieve that goal," Michael Jack, president and GM of WNBC, said at the time.