WNBC's Lyons Set for Saturday Special

On April 30 at 10 a.m., WNBC New York’s veteran movie critic, Jeffrey Lyons, will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the movie industry. Lyons will co-host half-hour special Reel Talk with his son, Ben, a former MTV: Music Television personality, and Alison Bailes, host of The Independent Film Channel’s montly show, At the Angelika. On Reel Talk, the three will dish on summer previews, DVD releases and the latest Hollywood news.

WNBC is coming off a strong April ratings performance. Among adults 25 to 54, the key news demo, WNBC was top-rated in early morning news and the 11 p.m. news. WABC wins the early evening newscasts.

Despite NBC’s prime time struggles, WNBC grabbed top-ratings in its market among adults 25 to 54 with a 4.1 rating/10 share. WNYW and WCBS were second, each with a 4.0/10. WABC followed with a 3.5/9.