WNBC-TV's Carbonell, Comerford honored

Anna Carbonell, WNBC-TV New York's vice president for station relations and a

longtime public-affairs host and producer, was named a "Distinguished Daughter of

Puerto Rico" -- "Hija Predilecta de Puerto Rico," actually -- by the Puerto Rico

Federal Affairs Administration.

Carbonell was recognized for years of work within New York's Puerto Rican

community.

Over in Brooklyn, WNBC-TV president and general manager Frank Comerford has

been named one of "Brooklyn's Favorite Sons" by borough president Marty Markowitz.

Comerford was named for his business success and community service, including

his work with the Wednesday's Child foster-child campaign.

Comerford grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and lives there

today.