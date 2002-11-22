WNBC-TV's Carbonell, Comerford honored
Anna Carbonell, WNBC-TV New York's vice president for station relations and a
longtime public-affairs host and producer, was named a "Distinguished Daughter of
Puerto Rico" -- "Hija Predilecta de Puerto Rico," actually -- by the Puerto Rico
Federal Affairs Administration.
Carbonell was recognized for years of work within New York's Puerto Rican
community.
Over in Brooklyn, WNBC-TV president and general manager Frank Comerford has
been named one of "Brooklyn's Favorite Sons" by borough president Marty Markowitz.
Comerford was named for his business success and community service, including
his work with the Wednesday's Child foster-child campaign.
Comerford grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and lives there
today.
