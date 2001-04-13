WNBC-TV team gets safety award

A WNBC-TV New York investigative team will be honored for its contribution to

traffic safety.

Correspondent Tim Minton and producer Ronni M. Rothbart will receive the 2001

'Traffic Safety Achievement Award' for media Friday, April 20, at the New York

International Automobile Show, during the annual World Traffic Safety Symposium,

for its 'Highway to Horror' story in December on the Taconic Parkway north of

New York.

WNBC said its investigative team pursued the story after learning of hundreds

of traffic accidents, including fatalities, at unprotected

crossings.