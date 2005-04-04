WNBC Tops Big Apple Emmys

NBC's WNBC-TV was the big winner of local Emmys in the nation's top market.

The station took home nine New york Emmys, spread over its news, entertainment and political programming, and station promos, followed by Tribune's WPIX and NYC-TV, the city's cable access channel, with eight apiece.

Fox's WNYW won for best single half-hour newscast (Aug. 29, 2004, the eve of the Republican National Convention in New York).

WPIX won best newscast of over 35 minutes for a Sept. 11, 2003, 9/11 tribute, as well as the statue for best morning news show for "WB 11 Morning News: Escort This” Aug. 31, 2004.

Time Warner cornered the market on Governors Awards, receiving one for HBO, the other for cable news channel NY1 News.

The YES network got six awards, though three were for "Major League Baseball Productions as aired by YES Network."