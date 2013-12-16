WNBC’s Manney Named WXYZ News Director

Dave Manney, managing editor of WNBC New York, has been named news director at WXYZ Detroit. He starts at the Scripps station Jan. 6.

Manney previously was managing editor at WPIX New York. Prior to that, he was director of content for Detroit Public Television, and spent eight years at WXYZ, as investigative producer, executive producer of programming, online news manager and assistant news director.

"Dave is an award-winning journalist whose varied background provides him great insight to lead our newsroom into the future," said WXYZ station manager Mike Murri. "We look forward to Dave's leadership and vision as we work to become the best station, not only in Detroit, but for Detroit."

Manney’s career experience extends beyond television. He was the editorial director for Hour Media, a Michigan magazine group. He also served as the director of communications for the city of Detroit from 2003 to 2005.

"Having covered and been a part of many pivotal moments in Detroit's recent history, it's thrilling to return during its most important hour," said Manney. "As the city rises, sharp, insightful, creative coverage will be more important than ever. WXYZ is where I grew up. It's also where I learned the power and responsibility of TV and online news—and the obligation we have to make a difference."