WNBC Offers Mobile Traffic Updates

WNBC launched NBC New York Traffic Cam, a free service that enables users to monitor real-time traffic 24 hours per day.

Users view streaming video from more than 400 roadside cameras in the tristate area on their cellular phones and personal digital assistants.

"This advances WNBC's goal of delivering relevant local content whenever and wherever users want it,” WNBC president and general manager Tom O’Brien said. "It offers advertisers a unique opportunity to reach a highly engaged audience.”

Users can download the application and select roadside cameras from a menu. The service is compatible with phones on the Verizon Wireless, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile networks, as well as on BlackBerry, Palm Treo and Windows Mobile smart phones.

WNBC is part of the NBC Local Media Division.