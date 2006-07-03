WNBC Names New GA Reporter

WNBC New York has tapped Michael Gargiulo as general assignment reporter for WNBC New York. He begins his new role July 11.

Gargiulo comes to WNBC from WTTG Washington, where he was weekday morning-news anchor. Previously, he worked as a Washington correspondent at Hearst-Argyle Television, and before that he anchored/reported at KSTP Minneapolis, WLKY Louisville, Ky., WYOU Scranton, Pa., and WSAV Huntingon, W. Va.