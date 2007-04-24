WNBC Gears Up For Film Fest

WNBC New York is covering the Tribeca Film Festival , which starts April 25, on a range of platforms. The coverage includes daily reports on the newscasts, including a special "News 4 You With Perri Peltz" broadcast live from the festival in lower Manhattan.

The Saturday morning Reel Talk with Jeffrey Lyons and Allison Bailes will review films that are premiering at Tribeca.

Online, the station is featuring webcasts and podcasts from the fest, while an interactive feature lets users rate and comment on Tribeca movie trailers. Meanwhile, on WNBC's digital channel, the hour-long Tribeca Take 4.4 show airs at 10 each night throughout the festival.