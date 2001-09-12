WNBC evacuated, but kept coverage going

WNBC-TV's headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Center was evacuated, but other bureaus and reporters on the street were used to keep the live coverage flowing.

All of the networks were sharing pool feeds to bring live and recorded images. Waterfront Communications, a fiber-optic and satellite switching-services company in mid-town New York City, was swamped with requests for satellite and fiber-optic feeds between New York and Washington as well as internationally. They also helped transmit the pool feeds. Their unmanned fiber hub at 60 Hudson Street in lower Manhattan was operating, although the entire building was evacuated. - Mike Grotticelli