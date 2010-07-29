WNBC Content VP Burns Shifts to KNBC

WNBC New York VP of Content and Audience Development Vickie Burns has been named vice president of news at KNBC Los Angeles. She'll start August 16 and will report to President/General Manager Craig Robinson.

WNBC and KNBC are owned by NBC Local Media.

"Vickie is a seasoned journalist who has extensive experience running a newsroom," said Robinson. "She understands the needs of local news consumers and how to create quality content that can travel across multiple media platforms. She is a great addition to our news organization."

Burns developed strategy at WNBC to build audiences across the station's platforms, including WNBC, NY Nonstop, nbcnewyork.com and taxis.

NBC Local Media plans to launch Nonstop-branded digital channels in other markets where it owns a station.

Susan Sullivan was named WNBC's vice president of news last August, when Burns was promoted to head of content and audience development.

Prior to joining WNBC, Burns was vice president of news at WRC Washington, another NBC-owned station. She joined NBC in 1986, as a line producer at WMAQ Chicago