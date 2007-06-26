WNBC Cleans Up at NYSBA Awards

WNBC New York won seven trophies at the 42nd Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting event held by the New York State Broadcasters Association. The NBC flagship took “Outstanding Television Commercial” and “Outstanding Locally Originated Newscast,” among others.





Also claiming hardware from the metropolitan area were WCBS with three awards and PBS station WNET with a pair. Representing other parts of the state, WPTZ Plattsburgh won five awards and Regional News Network of Rye Brook took three.





Barbara Walters was named Broadcaster of the Year, and FCC Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate was the Carol M. Reilly Award winner, given to a female for excellence, leadership and professionalism.